EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 177 5.21 N/A 4.48 43.26 Perspecta Inc. 23 1.00 N/A 0.43 53.76

In table 1 we can see EPAM Systems Inc. and Perspecta Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perspecta Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPAM Systems Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. EPAM Systems Inc. is currently more affordable than Perspecta Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown EPAM Systems Inc. and Perspecta Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

EPAM Systems Inc.’s average price target is $212, while its potential upside is 13.70%. Competitively Perspecta Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential downside of -24.39%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, EPAM Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. EPAM Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. was more bullish than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Perspecta Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.