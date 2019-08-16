EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 172 4.95 N/A 4.48 43.26 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 67 2.03 N/A 3.47 18.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. EPAM Systems Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EPAM Systems Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 13%

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. Its rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

EPAM Systems Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 3 3 1 2.14

EPAM Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.92% and an $212 average target price. Meanwhile, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average target price is $71.88, while its potential upside is 18.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation looks more robust than EPAM Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96%. About 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation -0.94% 1.34% -9.75% -6.68% -19.34% 2.61%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. was more bullish than Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), operations and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. Its consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and operations consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports proprietary and third-party software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides outsourcing services, such as application maintenance services; IT infrastructure services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as related services, including platform-based services. The company serves various industries, including banking and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing and logistics; retail, travel, and hospitality; consumer goods; communications; information, media, and entertainment; and technology. The company markets and sells services through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.