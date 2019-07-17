EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Reaches $196.72 52-Week High; SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA ORDINARY SHARES (SLOFF) SI Decreased By 0.57%

The stock of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high and has $204.59 target or 4.00% above today’s $196.72 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.75B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $204.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $429.88 million more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 22,949 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0

SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOFF) had a decrease of 0.57% in short interest. SLOFF’s SI was 260,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.57% from 261,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.14 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 50.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $180 highest and $158 lowest target. $167.33’s average target is -14.94% below currents $196.72 stock price. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 11 report.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.75 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 47.39 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Solstad Farstad ASA operates offshore service and construction vessels for renewable energy at sea and offshore petroleum industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.45 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Anchor-Handling Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, and Construction Service Vessels. It currently has negative earnings. It offers anchor-handling vessels delivering services related to rig moves, and anchoring of rigs and other devices at sea; platform supply vessels that deliver services relating to the transportation of material to offshore installations; and construction service vessels delivering services relating to the development of sub sea and floating installations.

