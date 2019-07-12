EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Reaches $190.37 High on Jul, 12; Sq Advisors Lowered By $209.35 Million Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 54.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55M shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 3.83 million shares with $178.59 million value, down from 8.38 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $48.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 194,643 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share

The stock of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) reached all time high today, Jul, 12 and still has $207.50 target or 9.00% above today’s $190.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.40B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $207.50 PT is reached, the company will be worth $936.00M more. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $190.37. About 42,467 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAM in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems has $180 highest and $158 lowest target. $167.33’s average target is -12.10% below currents $190.37 stock price. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $164 target in Monday, February 11 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 49.06 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.