EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Forms $191.44 Double Top; Werner Enterprises (WERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 88 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 83 trimmed and sold positions in Werner Enterprises Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 45.03 million shares, down from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Werner Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) formed double top with $197.18 target or 3.00% above today’s $191.44 share price. EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) has $10.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $191.44. About 306,612 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 8,586 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 22 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.51% or 5,094 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management reported 1,697 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 13,204 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has 0.14% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 113,786 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,882 shares. Maryland holds 2.85% or 135,812 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 37,185 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 7,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.06% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 738,848 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 43.12 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. for 2.49 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 253,354 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 235,435 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.37% in the stock. Nuance Investments Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 729,447 shares.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.20M for 13.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 484,546 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 24/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Werner Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WERN); 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 20/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M