EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Comparison side by side

Both EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 175 5.09 N/A 4.48 43.26 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 119 9.98 N/A 2.46 54.12

In table 1 we can see EPAM Systems Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPAM Systems Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EPAM Systems Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta means EPAM Systems Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. EPAM Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EPAM Systems Inc. and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

EPAM Systems Inc. has a 11.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $212. Competitively the consensus target price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is $135.11, which is potential -1.39% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that EPAM Systems Inc. looks more robust than Fidelity National Information Services Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares and 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares. About 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.