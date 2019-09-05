EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 176 5.22 N/A 4.48 43.26 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates EPAM Systems Inc. and 21Vianet Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.4 shows that EPAM Systems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 21Vianet Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for EPAM Systems Inc. and 21Vianet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 21Vianet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of EPAM Systems Inc. is $212, with potential upside of 8.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares and 61.2% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. has 67.05% stronger performance while 21Vianet Group Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors 21Vianet Group Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.