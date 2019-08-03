EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Analysts See $0.97 EPS; Sprint (S) Sentiment Is 1.39

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. EPAM’s profit would be $52.99M giving it 48.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, EPAM Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 485,698 shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Sprint Corp (S) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 140 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 101 sold and decreased their positions in Sprint Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 492.07 million shares, down from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sprint Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 68 Increased: 97 New Position: 43.

Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation for 24.26 million shares. Highvista Strategies Llc owns 661,157 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qcm Cayman Ltd. has 2.13% invested in the company for 19,903 shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has invested 2.12% in the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 559,040 shares.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications services and products to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $27.67 billion. Virgin Islands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Wireless and Wireline.

The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 35.04M shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (S) has risen 33.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 01/05/2018 – Hot off the heels of a blockbuster merger announcement with Sprint, T-Mobile is set to announce first quarter earnings; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 09/03/2018 – SPRINT TO CUT 500 JOBS IN OVERLAND PARK HEADQUARTERS: KCTV; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: 5G TECHNOLOGY ROLLOUT UNDERWAY IN SEVERAL MARKETS

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.26 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 45.25 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

