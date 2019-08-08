Epam Systems (EPAM) Valuation Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Exlservice Holdi (EXLS) Shares Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.7. About 493,724 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdi (EXLS) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 4,305 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 22,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Exlservice Holdi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 68,976 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $5.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). M&T Financial Bank holds 2,110 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,493 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 366 shares. 220,914 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Fiera reported 21,349 shares. Sawgrass Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd reported 41,051 shares. Blair William And Communications Il accumulated 0.02% or 15,724 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 4,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Ltd Liability Co accumulated 99,336 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 67,134 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 1.2% or 13,793 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 49,968 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Art Limited Com owns 7,490 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXLS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 30.69 million shares or 2.84% less from 31.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) or 26 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 39,147 shares. Renaissance Techs reported 498,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 24,002 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Mngmt Assoc Ny reported 6,500 shares. 23,305 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 236 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 46,922 shares. 250,390 are held by Charles Schwab Incorporated. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation reported 174,205 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Com has invested 0.84% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.11% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 257,195 are held by Btim.