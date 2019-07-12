Epam Systems (EPAM) Valuation Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased by $930,176 Its Stake; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Lowered by $364,000

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.53. About 298,069 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $178.71. About 804,180 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 EPS, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $731.43M for 17.12 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 24,484 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Chatham Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 33,161 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,591 shares. Motco reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 24,693 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,889 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 976,228 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 9,918 shares. Rockland Trust has 2,823 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability New York reported 1,862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,205 were reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 11,810 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 13,821 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd accumulated 33,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech accumulated 1,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Management Lc accumulated 1.64% or 12,453 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 6,493 shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 374,775 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 533,762 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Strs Ohio invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 264,464 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 2,395 shares. 5,098 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Company.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

