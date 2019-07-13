Epam Systems (EPAM) Valuation Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $2.75 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Its Position by $1.02 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.63. About 412,575 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dean Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 3,241 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.8% or 7,722 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson owns 9,701 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Coatue Limited holds 533 shares. City Hldg Com stated it has 25 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 25 shares. Gyroscope Management Group Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 868 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 145 shares. Carlson Capital LP has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 374 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 11,621 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 13,821 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 738,848 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 507,689 shares in its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0.22% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 513,300 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 576,883 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Earnest Ptnrs Lc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 37,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco has 1.39 million shares. Capital Investors accumulated 197,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bernzott Advisors has invested 3.07% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 183,055 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 49.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares to 833,301 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).