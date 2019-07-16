Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered by $930,176 Its Position; Knott David M Upped Its Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Market Value Rose

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 1.48M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $196.02. About 340,206 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,840 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 466,726 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company. Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 6,599 shares in its portfolio. 31,208 are held by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Northern Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 3.66 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.58% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 2.98 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 913,911 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 26,192 are held by Gyroscope Cap Ltd Liability. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 499,160 shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Company reported 53,116 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 88,684 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser holds 0.02% or 2,683 shares. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 6,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 10,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

