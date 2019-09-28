Epam Systems (EPAM) Shares Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Position; Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised Owens Corning New (OC) Stake by $3.83 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 65,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 376,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89M, up from 310,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 1.67M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67 million, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 260,645 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Management LP accumulated 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Us has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Buckingham Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.16% or 161,480 shares. Hg Vora Cap Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16.06% or 3.80 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). United Services Automobile Association holds 504,358 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 82,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 350 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 5,407 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 21,539 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 68,318 shares stake.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 82,583 shares to 19,447 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 106,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,170 shares to 68,742 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 46,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).