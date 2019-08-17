Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Morgan Stanley Decreased Incyte (INCY) Position by $9.92 Million; Share Price Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 25.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 115,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 344,417 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.62M, down from 459,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 895,846 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at ASCO 2018; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Is Less Sweet After Incyte’s Drug Sours; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 22/03/2018 – LISTEN: An eyewitness gene therapy story, breaking down Incyte’s future, and was Gottlieb wrong to try?

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huami Corp by 125,709 shares to 125,759 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 198,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding stated it has 148,147 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Ltd Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 312,300 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 539,726 shares. Capital Intl Sarl invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma reported 103,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 10,386 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pura Vida Investments owns 28,318 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 241 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 438,875 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 6,790 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 139,606 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Aqr Capital Ltd reported 843,251 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin Corporation owns 17,420 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Llc holds 107,726 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc invested in 190 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 102,484 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,885 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.09% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 39,765 shares. Ameriprise has 738,848 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 38,985 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co has 0.23% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 2.91M are owned by Fmr Ltd Llc. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Corp owns 349,192 shares.