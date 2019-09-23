Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Cut Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 6,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,251 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 42,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.32 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 339,387 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37,462 shares to 37,862 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 41.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare by 87,682 shares to 138,812 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).