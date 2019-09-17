Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Staley Capital Advisers Decreased Its Discovery C (DISCK) Position as Shares Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 90,535 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67 million, down from 107,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 94,700 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (DISCK) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 752,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, down from 852,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 1.97 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 0.02% or 2,780 shares. Next Financial Gru holds 10 shares. Cim Limited owns 3,722 shares. Cornerstone Inc owns 19 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Llc reported 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 123,816 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,723 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 829 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0% or 2,511 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,851 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 231,551 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Twin Tree Lp holds 0.01% or 8,087 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 40.78 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 114,360 shares to 302,940 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet C by 1,454 shares to 34,354 shares, valued at $37.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerg. Markets Etf (VWO) by 9,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

