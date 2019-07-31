Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $455,455; Vigilant Capital Management Has Upped Constellation Brand (STZ) Position by $1.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.48. About 242,518 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,073 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 66,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 846,678 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 2,942 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 26,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,718 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,801 shares. D L Carlson Gru Incorporated owns 7,808 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 17 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 649 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,962 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 50 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1,274 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 3,635 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & has 105 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Burney has 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 18,721 shares. 21,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Services Corp holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 28,163 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands eyed after shock Canopy Growth development – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 1.72 million shares to 5.78 million shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0.01% or 37,477 shares. Moody Bankshares Division owns 47,340 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,291 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company has 5,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 1.39 million shares stake. Driehaus Llc holds 0.23% or 36,698 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 68,272 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.37% or 24,897 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 19,242 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.16% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 4,349 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2,680 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 1,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 102,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American National Co Tx stated it has 42,700 shares.