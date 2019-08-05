Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Decreased Position by $455,455 as Share Value Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $187.83. About 493,433 shares traded or 2.28% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 44,393 shares to 60,065 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66M for 48.41 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 4.68 million shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). National Tx holds 0.38% or 42,700 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Huntington National Bank reported 326 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,349 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 1,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,493 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset. Schroder Invest Gru holds 102,447 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has 845 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Com owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 24,692 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 13, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has acquired BlueTalon – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The -based Avenir Corporation has invested 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B And T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 27,301 shares. Greenbrier Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,000 shares. Camarda Advsr Lc accumulated 3,229 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 18,792 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 81,624 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Counsel Lc holds 13,057 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,669 shares. Northstar Gru reported 6,613 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Limited Liability invested in 168,765 shares. Bessemer Lc has 29,490 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 251.56M shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd holds 36,401 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Factory Mutual Insurance Co reported 2.81M shares or 3.98% of all its holdings.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,552 shares to 18,815 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,630 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.