Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Its Holding; Ingersoll (IR) Market Value Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60M, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.67. About 209,635 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 747,204 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37M for 14.86 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley’s Takeaways From Ingersoll-Gardner Denver M&A Reports – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $125.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 655,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 20,498 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 14 were reported by Fil. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Co has 2,000 shares. Barometer Inc stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Hightower Advsrs reported 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cwm Ltd reported 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 7,286 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc reported 3,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Comm Limited holds 0.53% or 860 shares. Srb Corporation holds 6,811 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Central State Bank And invested in 964 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 51.20 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.