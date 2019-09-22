Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Position by $406,780; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 591.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 339,387 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,305 shares to 44,257 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12,616 shares to 80,084 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 31,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812,486 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).