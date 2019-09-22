Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Lowered Position; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Boosted Stake by $639,400

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 150,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 559,388 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.83 million, down from 709,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $185.79. About 339,387 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 13,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 736,086 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 07/03/2018 – Domino’s® and the National Fire Protection Association to Deliver Fire Safety Messages to Homes Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 05/03/2018 Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 41.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 154,275 shares to 4.98M shares, valued at $667.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Division has 24,122 shares. Citigroup owns 9,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 1,853 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Parametric Port Associates Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 63,840 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 118 shares. Renaissance Limited Com stated it has 131,400 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associates has 0.14% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cheyne (Uk) Llp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,254 shares. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 1,695 shares. Bessemer holds 131,367 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

