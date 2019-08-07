Epam Systems (EPAM) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $2.75 Million; Hodges Capital Management Holding in Tillys Cl A (TLYS) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc Cl A (TLYS) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tillys Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 48,064 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $178.96. About 156,961 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $5.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.7% or 349,192 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,395 shares. 326 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Parametric Portfolio Llc reported 99,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 8 shares. 1,345 were reported by Cambridge Research Advisors Inc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 16,308 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap invested in 0.13% or 20,130 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 67,134 shares. 3,565 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,885 shares. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 2,726 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 58,113 shares. Navellier Associates reported 0.8% stake.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $54.66 million for 46.12 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 765,447 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 75,270 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 667,702 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 1,202 shares. Sei stated it has 63,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 1.36 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 16,900 shares stake. Renaissance Tech reported 972,400 shares stake. 482,363 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Inc. 218,229 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Com. Qs Ltd Liability Company reported 718 shares. Citigroup accumulated 5,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 53,944 are owned by Globeflex Cap L P.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Take Advantage of Q2 Weakness to Shop Retail Sales – Roth Capital (LOVE) (TLYS) – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilly’s Stock Deserves To Trade Above $20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tilly’s, Inc. Announces Revised Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Tilly’s (TLYS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Lowers Tilly’s Price Target But Sticks With Bullish Rating – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.95M for 10.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38,965 shares to 59,443 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 43,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp.