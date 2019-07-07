Epam Systems (EPAM) Market Value Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased by $21.09 Million Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Condor Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 124,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,055 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 307,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 330,150 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Management Llc stated it has 67,121 shares. Washington Incorporated stated it has 29,320 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 4.37 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 6.88M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 5,217 were reported by Overbrook Corp. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.29% or 308,577 shares. Central Savings Bank & invested in 0% or 308 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 543,240 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 87,369 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc holds 0.02% or 334,692 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 71,028 shares or 0.73% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc, South Dakota-based fund reported 94,227 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Wins 2019 Big Innovation Award For TelescopeAIâ„¢, An AI-Enabled Platform To Help Businesses Manage Their IT Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 12,200 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pnc Fincl Gru Incorporated has 1,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 2,800 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,948 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 47,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 19,066 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 517 are held by Assetmark. 1,697 are owned by Asset Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 8,586 shares.