Epam Systems (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Boothbay Fund Management Upped Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 161.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 7,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,914 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 4,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 341,528 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank owns 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,110 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.04% or 124,669 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 6,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Signature & Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.11% or 7,803 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel has 1.2% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 89,257 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 33,400 shares. 310,804 are held by Victory Capital Management. Synovus Financial holds 417 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 19,041 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.16% stake. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 509,145 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 140,313 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 26,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Intl Invsts has invested 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com reported 25,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 39,980 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,186 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 0.06% or 45,857 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 442,784 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake.