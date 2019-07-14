Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $930,176; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $33.37 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.63. About 412,575 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 1.43 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 49.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Brinker Cap invested 0.13% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ww Asset Incorporated has 1,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ser Commerce Ma reported 0.05% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 39,765 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Com holds 0.93% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 41,051 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 324,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 2,560 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 175,061 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 190 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 34,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.09% stake. Victory Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,804 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 31.82 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,977 were reported by Mitchell. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 43,039 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nadler Finance Group holds 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 6,130 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 89 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 14,942 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 282,000 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 3.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 102 were accumulated by Camarda Ltd Liability. Cantillon Ltd Liability Co has 3.37% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company owns 206,960 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 384,540 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,516 shares. Quantres Asset Management has invested 1.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 15,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.