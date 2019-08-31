Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $455,455; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose While Sterling Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 131,989 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 14,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

