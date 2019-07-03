Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Maryland Capital Management Lowered Holding by $455,455; Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Its United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) Holding by $642,048 as Market Valuation Rose

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97 million, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 335,738 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (UTX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 5,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,440 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 20,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies (Utx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares to 2,786 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (NYSE:IBM) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,858 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. 96,323 were reported by Smith Salley & Associates. South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,090 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,763 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Advent International Corporation Ma accumulated 188,000 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price accumulated 61,524 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 44,441 shares. M Kraus stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sei has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet North America Sa accumulated 0.03% or 1,614 shares. Troy Asset Limited holds 12,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,297 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,803 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 45.72 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 4,403 shares to 88,543 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).