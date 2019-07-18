Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Boosted by $1.32 Million Its Position; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Fiera Capital Boosted Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 33,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 738,073 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533.63M, up from 704,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $822.62. About 9,341 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 17,456 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 50,681 shares to 116,779 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 17,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,965 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bessemer stated it has 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parkside Bank And Tru has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 6 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 30 shares. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 5,550 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 325 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 155 shares. 3,092 were reported by Bokf Na. 349 are owned by Great Lakes Ltd Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900. Shares for $15.41 million were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 5,755 shares valued at $3.83M was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Shares for $22.59M were sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui. Shares for $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).