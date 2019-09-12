Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Rose While Harding Loevner LP Lowered Holding by $97.47 Million; Smithbridge Asset Management Upped Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $1.13 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.29. About 3.20 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 563,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.30 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $184.19. About 211,315 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Cap Management holds 3.35% or 109,727 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,652 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,341 are owned by Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 1.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,818 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.26% or 3,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 2.5% or 16,162 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 4.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 163,690 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,533 shares. Goelzer Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,235 shares. S R Schill And has 1,851 shares. First Finance State Bank has 83,155 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 2.86M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 243,403 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 61,054 shares. Next Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Inc has invested 0.18% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 1,360 shares. Bowling Management Lc invested in 0.52% or 18,233 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Northern has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 319,060 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,840 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 189,487 shares to 7.13 million shares, valued at $187.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 9.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

