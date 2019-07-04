Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Price Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased by $863,759 Its Position; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Position Has Upped by Dalton Investments Llc

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 335,738 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 337,350 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 292,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 998,317 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sohu.com, Netflix, and American Express Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “America Movil SA de CV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 118,448 shares to 788,335 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 109,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,168 shares, and cut its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% or 49,968 shares. American Insur Co Tx stated it has 42,700 shares. Capital Ww Invsts accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sei Invests reported 15,391 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,609 are held by Creative Planning. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 109,068 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 36,698 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 9,870 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,308 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 10,560 shares. Stifel stated it has 17,420 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 310,804 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 1,429 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 59,680 shares. 68,272 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 45.72 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EPAM Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares to 19,249 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).