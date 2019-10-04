Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake Increased by Eulav Asset Management; As Marchex (MCHX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 88,334 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 352.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $184.3. About 321,382 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 1.53M shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). State Street accumulated 0% or 463,310 shares. Hightower Llc holds 0% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 109,379 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ancora Ltd Llc owns 901,139 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Paw Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 984,997 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 5,700 shares. Raymond James Na owns 11,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 35,600 shares. Harbert Fund Advsrs reported 820,014 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 228,700 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 471,830 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.62 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc by 36,085 shares to 375,285 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “New Auto Industry Study: 28% of Consumers Who Call a Dealership Will Purchase a Vehicle – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marchex Acquires Callcap For Call Monitoring And Market Reach – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Acquires Callcap, A Leading Call Monitoring Company – Business Wire” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Commerce Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 1,949 shares. Mitchell Mngmt holds 35,470 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,037 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2.64% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 33,420 shares. Logan Mngmt Inc reported 0.7% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Kames Cap Public Limited Co has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montag Caldwell Limited invested in 2,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 39,789 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 8,250 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 3,010 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Captrust Advisors holds 228 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 6,300 shares to 85,700 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).