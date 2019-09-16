Epam Sys (EPAM) Shares Rose While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Position by $558,790; Segment Wealth Management Stake In Boeing Co (BA) Was Has Upped

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,483 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.09M, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 5,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 40.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 2,561 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1,853 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 45,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 0.2% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,316 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 261,029 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 14,107 shares. 3,781 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com. Suntrust Banks reported 17,915 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt has 21,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Co Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 180 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares to 185,057 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 23,560 shares to 26,170 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.