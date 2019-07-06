Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Condor Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Shares Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 330,150 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.91 million for 46.42 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Systems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 175,061 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 513,300 are owned by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fiera owns 21,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 1,293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.07% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 224 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 533,762 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,236 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,560 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 16,779 shares. The New York-based Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.79% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 278,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 37,185 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schlumberger Analyst Undercuts Street Expectations For 2020 EPS – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.