Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Profit Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Lowered Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $439,937 as Share Price Rose

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 179,672 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 248,725 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 50.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares to 44,787 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).