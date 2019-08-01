Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Profit Investment Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Fulton Bank Has Boosted Its Stake

Fulton Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,568 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 27,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 2.45M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 7,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 22,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 29,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $194.66. About 137,957 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) by 11,530 shares to 446,971 shares, valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rowe T Price Blue Chip Growt by 7,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,406 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0.12% or 665,871 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 38,753 shares. Vantage Investment Prtn Limited holds 73,580 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc owns 14,647 shares. Trust Advisors reported 7,560 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust reported 50,689 shares stake. The California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 2.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.6% stake. Novare Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,842 shares. Guardian Advsr LP accumulated 0.13% or 8,405 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tcw Group Inc Inc invested in 0.79% or 736,398 shares. Whittier Trust reported 40,825 shares. Moreover, Noesis Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 38,544 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has 0.04% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 65,699 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson invested in 5,094 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited has 0.14% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Numerixs Tech Inc reported 200 shares stake. Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% or 41,051 shares in its portfolio. 1,969 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited. Regions Finance reported 913 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 81,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.3% or 513,300 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cwm Limited accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock.