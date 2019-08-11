Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Martin Currie LTD Upped Its Position; Chemung Canal Trust Company Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Decreased by $3.99 Million

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 5,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 624,786 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares to 51,765 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,866 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tcw Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.31% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Stifel Financial Corp holds 17,420 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 37,185 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Signature Est And Inv Advsrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 7,803 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Advisory Service Network Ltd Co reported 131 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.79% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 16,308 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Old National Bancorporation In has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Ltd has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.47% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59,676 shares to 203,422 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter (NYSE:PG) by 4,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

