Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $14.09 Million as Stock Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Maintains Holding in Kinross Gold Com No Par (KGC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp Com No Par (KGC) by 13062.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 418,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 421,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 16.71M shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 81,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 281,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.77M, down from 363,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 298,756 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE) by 24,110 shares to 315,780 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 277,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,350 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 40.62 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

