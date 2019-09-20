Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Commerce Bank Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) as Share Price Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 163,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65 million, down from 294,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $154.6. About 226,662 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 1,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338,000, down from 6,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $186.66. About 128,045 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00 million for 52.23 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,000 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,466 shares to 325,363 shares, valued at $118.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 32,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

