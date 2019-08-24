Epam Sys (EPAM) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $5.65 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Upped Vail Resorts (MTN) Position by $393,638; Share Value Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 2,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 158,654 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 33,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 136,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 323,217 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc by 81,608 shares to 239,630 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 156,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,454 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset holds 34,571 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 4.68M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Profit Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 22,316 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 15,209 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 37,185 shares. Martin Currie holds 4.31% or 363,136 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 9,966 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Limited (Trc) has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,493 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.01% or 37,477 shares. Cwm Lc holds 12 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 43 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.