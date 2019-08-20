Epam Sys Com (EPAM) Holding Maintained by Logan Capital Management Inc; Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose While Carlson Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (EPAM) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 24,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 70,636 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.64. About 332,940 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 4.36M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares to 251,372 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,816 shares to 180,449 shares, valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

