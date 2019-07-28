EP Energy (EPEG) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Shorts at L Brands (LB) Raised By 7.74%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) had an increase of 7.74% in short interest. LB’s SI was 10.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.74% from 10.20 million shares previously. With 3.13 million avg volume, 4 days are for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s short sellers to cover LB’s short positions. The SI to L Brands Inc’s float is 4.79%. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 2.42M shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 32.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 18/05/2018 – L Brands Declares Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.02 BLN; 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Comparable Sales Flat; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1Q Net $47.5M; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – NET SALES OF $1.874 BLN FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 9 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC – HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Analysts expect EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 1,200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, EP Energy Corporation’s analysts see -13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.0061 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 134,576 shares traded. EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEG) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of L Brands, Inc. – LB – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “L BRANDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB – PRNewswire” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: L Brands, Inc. (LB) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LB CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against L Brands Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 17,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 780,389 shares. Bluecrest Management has invested 0.01% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). 59,065 are owned by Korea. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 46,139 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 45,462 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 33,072 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.15% or 164,186 shares. Washington Bankshares owns 12,172 shares. Group One Trading L P invested in 0% or 17,179 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0.03% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 25.44 million shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.1% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 609,501 shares. Sun Life owns 386 shares.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Among 11 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. L Brands had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the shares of LB in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”.