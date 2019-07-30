EP Energy Corporation (EPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 32 14.18 N/A 2.00 15.97

Demonstrates EP Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EP Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Volatility and Risk

EP Energy Corporation has a 2.99 beta, while its volatility is 199.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Viper Energy Partners LP’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

EP Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Viper Energy Partners LP which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Viper Energy Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EP Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

EP Energy Corporation and Viper Energy Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 6 3.00

Viper Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 42.15% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of EP Energy Corporation shares and 67.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares. Insiders held 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Viper Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Viper Energy Partners LP -1.24% -5.9% -6.94% 0.35% 7.7% 22.5%

For the past year EP Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Viper Energy Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats EP Energy Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.