EP Energy Corporation (EPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.83 N/A 0.29 7.44

Profitability

Table 2 represents EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

EP Energy Corporation’s current beta is 2.99 and it happens to be 199.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EP Energy Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 13.7% respectively. About 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year EP Energy Corporation has -70.67% weaker performance while Pacific Coast Oil Trust has 31.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats EP Energy Corporation.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.