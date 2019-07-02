EP Energy Corporation (EPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has EP Energy Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EP Energy Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 42.42%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year EP Energy Corporation has -70.67% weaker performance while Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 31.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors EP Energy Corporation.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.