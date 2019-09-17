Eos Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $32.56 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oak Ridge Investments Increased John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) Stake by $10.40 Million

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 70,957 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.71. About 84,825 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36,567 shares to 10,119 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 12,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,439 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 31.74 million shares or 1.27% less from 32.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Management reported 903,802 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 980,940 shares. Coldstream accumulated 1,741 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Zebra Cap Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Citigroup has 20,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,225 shares. Df Dent holds 72,288 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal has 0.03% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 24,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,338 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Incorporated owns 24,893 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.32M shares. 70,200 are held by Kornitzer Ks. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 39.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 22,400 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested in 535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 27,800 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 3,450 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 7,611 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc owns 52,240 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 171,740 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 17,689 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Perritt owns 27,996 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bancshares Of America De reported 16,927 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 779 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.