Eos Management LP Decreased Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $32.56 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Ws Management Lllp Lowered by $1.40 Million Its Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, down from 5,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 281,202 shares traded or 93.79% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 447,000 shares to 668,086 shares, valued at $142.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 1,280 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,257 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. 7,476 were reported by Webster National Bank N A. Murphy Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.55% or 9,025 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.79 million shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 31,797 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 180,069 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Glaxis Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,000 shares or 15.6% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 2,274 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Vigilant Ltd reported 3.34% stake. London Of Virginia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,310 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,708 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.