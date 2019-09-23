Eos Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by $32.56 Million; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Valuation Declined, Lubar & Company Decreased Stake by $4.19 Million

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 2.45M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 170,885 shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Riverhead Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.06% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 156,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 2,998 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,179 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company has 135,827 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 3,902 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 255,645 shares. Voya Management Ltd Co has 4,069 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 38,960 shares. Ls Investment Advisors holds 0% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate invested in 212 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 508 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated holds 8,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 40.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

