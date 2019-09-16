Eos Management LP Decreased Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding by $32.56 Million; Share Price Rose; Engineers Gate Manager LP Stake in Apache (APA) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 77.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 142,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 40,233 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 182,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 18.16% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 10.86 million shares traded or 115.71% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 87,185 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Technologies reported 1,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.05% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,078 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 405 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.01% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 136,239 shares. Security Tru accumulated 0.03% or 1,121 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 0% stake. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 7,611 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 22,400 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 864,298 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 4,855 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 38.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), The Stock That Soared 312% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. The insider Ellis Juliet S bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407. LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 65,270 shares. Amer Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Van Den Berg Mgmt I has 1.03 million shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated accumulated 169,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hallmark Cap reported 68,226 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.27% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 677,103 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8,486 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Harris Associate Limited Partnership owns 19.25M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 511,260 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated stated it has 34,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Architects holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc holds 0% or 1,241 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 1.57M shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 5,270 shares to 23,365 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache Corporation: Undervalued With Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apache Corporation (APA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.