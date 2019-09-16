Eos Management LP Decreased Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position; Best American Depositary Shares Each Represe (BEST) Sellers Decreased By 4% Their Shorts

Best Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:BEST) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. BEST’s SI was 10.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 10.58M shares previously. With 995,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Best Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:BEST)’s short sellers to cover BEST’s short positions. The SI to Best Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe’s float is 4.49%. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 1.25M shares traded or 46.84% up from the average. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has declined 48.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.13% the S&P500.

Eos Management Lp decreased Addus Homecare (ADUS) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as Addus Homecare (ADUS)’s stock rose 19.06%. The Eos Management Lp holds 1.73M shares with $129.79M value, down from 2.17M last quarter. Addus Homecare now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 47,665 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), The Stock That Soared 312% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare files for mixed shelf – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare prices public offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Addus Homecare Signs Definitive Agreement To Purchase Hospice Partners Of America – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 23,911 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.55 million shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 3,868 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 135,827 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.05% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 13,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 60,423 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Calamos Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,574 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 47,147 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1,179 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 4,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55M for 38.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus Homecare Corp has $9600 highest and $8100 lowest target. $94’s average target is 21.23% above currents $77.54 stock price. Addus Homecare Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $8100 target.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. had sold 440,000 shares worth $32.60M on Tuesday, June 11.