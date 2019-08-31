EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Both EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 90 2.37 N/A 5.79 14.82 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.30 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates EOG Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tengasco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. EOG Resources Inc. is presently more affordable than Tengasco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that EOG Resources Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tengasco Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Tengasco Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc. has an average price target of $110.11, and a 48.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Tengasco Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Tengasco Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.